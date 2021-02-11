Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 11

Today’s Birthday (02/11/21). Bloom like a rose this year. Develop passion projects with consistent discipline. Profits flow with planning. Reach a social turning point this spring, before summer love, family and fun delight. Navigate family changes next winter, before a sparkling phase with friends and community. Savor the spotlight.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the Aquarius New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the Aquarius New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and bring exciting possibilities to life. Your influence is rising.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider new perspectives. A new two-week phase favoring education, travels and exploration dawns under this Aquarius New Moon. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms with the Aquarius New Moon. Collaborations flower. Support each other through change or transformation. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re physically energized for a few weeks. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Aquarian New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under the New Moon in Aquarius. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Assume new levels of prosperity. Discover fresh markets and shift position to tap into a win-win situation. Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels over two weeks with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase.
Notable birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 93. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 89. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 87. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 80. Actor Philip Anglim is 69. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 68. Actor Catherine Hickland is 65. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 65. Actor Carey Lowell is 60. Singer Sheryl Crow is 59. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52. Actor Damian Lewis is 50. Actor Marisa Petroro is 49. Singer D’Angelo is 47. Actor Brice Beckham is 45. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 44. Singer-actor Brandy is 42. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 41. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 40. Actor Natalie Dormer is 39. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 37. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher is 31. Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.