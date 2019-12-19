Today’s Birthday (12/19/19). Accept a growing leadership role and ascend this year. Discipline with money pays off in spades. A rise in winter gold helps to ease a shared financial change. Personal changes next summer inspire a surge into your shared accounts. Take charge with all your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. You’re especially popular for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Group activities go well. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Assume authority. It’s easier to advance your agenda.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel entices over the coming month. It’s easier to venture forth now that Venus is in Aquarius. Set study goals. Explore and discover fresh terrain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Feed the family kitty. This month is good for saving money. Review numbers with Venus is in Aquarius. Increase your assets with organization and attention.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication is key. Partnerships flower with Venus in Aquarius for about a month. Compromise comes easier. Share your heart, passions and commitments. Together, rise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. Your health, work and fitness blossom with Venus in Aquarius. Energize your performance. Practice your arts. Infuse love into your labors.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love with Venus in Aquarius for a month. Artistic efforts sparkle. Practice skills, talents and hobbies. Give in to romance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make your home your love nest. Enjoy domestic arts, crafts and projects with Venus in Aquarius. Focus on home and family. Make household improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lead with heart. You love learning with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative with communications. Write, record and express your views.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Harvest windfall apples. Gather new income with Venus in Aquarius. Enjoy a profitable phase. Discover a professional high-performance zone. Preserve the excess fruit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the love light with Venus in your sign. Your charm and charisma shine. Upgrade your personal presentation. Get stylish. Step onstage and smile.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Savor peaceful privacy. Pursue your own thoughts and dreams with Venus in Aquarius. Nature soothes your spirit. Connect with your passion and compassion.
Thought for Today: “He that jokes confesses.” — Italian proverb.
Notable birthdays: Former game show contestant Herb Stempel is 93. Actress Elaine Joyce is 76. Actor Tim Reid is 75. Paleontologist Richard E. Leakey is 75. Musician John McEuen is 74. Singer Janie Fricke is 72. Jazz musician Lenny White is 70. Actor Mike Lookinland is 59. Actor Scott Cohen is 58. Actress Jennifer Beals is 56. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 53. Magician Criss Angel is 52. Rock musician Klaus Eichstadt (Ugly Kid Joe) is 52. Actor Ken Marino is 51. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 51. Rock musician Kevin Shepard is 51. Actor Derek Webster is 51. Actress Kristy Swanson is 50. Model Tyson Beckford is 49.
Actress Amy Locane is 48. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 47. Actress Rosa Blasi is 47. Actress Alyssa Milano is 47. Actress Tara Summers is 40. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 39. Actress Marla Sokoloff is 39. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 34. Journalist Ronan Farrow is 32. Actor Nik Dodani is 26.
