Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 9

Today’s Birthday (12/09/21). Creativity energizes this year. Maintain open communication channels for maximum benefit. Discovering your own power this winter energizes your springtime health, work and fitness. Processing changes over a slow, quiet summer motivates renewed purpose and vision next autumn. Talk about solutions, possibilities and potential.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on keeping existing commitments. Privacy suits your mood. Review priorities and revise plans. Avoid controversy, chaos or noise. All is not as it appears.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider a team challenge. A formidable barrier blocks the path. You can see what’s missing. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional test requires steady attention. Gentle pressure works better than force. Slow to consider options. Coordinate plans and schedule for later action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your itinerary and schedule around delays or roadblocks. Study alternate options. Don’t try to force a closed door. Wait for better conditions to advance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage a shared expense. Discuss dreams and practical ambitions. Find solutions around a shortfall. Get privately productive and hit your marks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reconsider tactics. Don’t push your partner beyond their limitations. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Provide support. Imagine perfection and connect the pieces.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your health. Slow to avoid accidents. Your workload could seem intense. Don’t overextend. You can’t do everything. Breathe deeply. Take a refreshing pause.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Avoid risk or expense, and take it easy. Stay flexible around unexpected delays or complications. Enjoy simple pleasures. Focus on love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household projects provide satisfying results, after making a mess first. Don’t force something that’s stuck, or risk breakage. Clean and make repairs. Increase family comforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your networks for ideas around an obstacle. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better conditions to advance or launch. Do the background preparation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stick to the budget. A financial obstacle or delay could alter your plans. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t lose focus. Persistence pays off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Prioritize rest and recuperation. Don’t accept new challenges yet. Take a moment to reassess. Consider personal dreams and objectives. Follow your heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor Dame Judi Dench is 87. Actor Beau Bridges is 80. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 79. Actor Michael Nouri is 76. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 72. Singer Joan Armatrading is 71. Actor Michael Dorn is 69. Actor John Malkovich is 68. Country singer Sylvia is 65. Singer Donny Osmond is 64. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 63. Comedian Mario Cantone is 62. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 60. Actor Joe Lando is 60. Actor Felicity Huffman is 59. Empress Masako of Japan is 58. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 55. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 54. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 53. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 52. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 52.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0