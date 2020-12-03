Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 3

Today’s Birthday (12/03/20). This could be an especially lucrative year. Persistent, diligent actions get results. Winter changes with your partner lead to personal growth and development. Abandon outworn habits for personal renewal next summer, inviting a phase of romance, partnership and fun. Pull in a fat harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force a domestic issue. Hold your temper; consider long-term consequences. You get more with honey than vinegar. Handle practicalities. Avoid sensitivities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments. Consider words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Tempers could run hot. Don’t say something you’d regret later. Breathe deeply. Music soothes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions could seem blocked. Avoid unnecessary expense. Patiently communicate around a delay or shortage. Check for changes. Practical demands control the outcome.