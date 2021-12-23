Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 23

Today’s Birthday (12/23/21). This year proves especially lucrative. Consistent actions develop profitable initiatives. Make long-term plans and visions this winter, before springtime flowers with love, appreciation, gratitude and acknowledgment. Shifting around summer’s social changes leads your crew to pull together for autumn triumph. Invest for the future.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The best laid plans can go awry. Unexpected events require a creative response. Adjust and adapt. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Strengthen basic structures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Household issues demand attention. Things may not go as planned. Strengthen infrastructures and connections. Make repairs and upgrades. Stay sensitive to family needs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — The truth gets revealed. Don’t get distracted by a heckler. Avoid automatic reactions, controversy or arguments. Disagree respectfully or stay quiet. Listen more than speaking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial challenges could disrupt your plans. Shift directions around an obstacle. Stand your ground. See yourself winning. Rearrange budgets and stay in action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. You can see your own deficiencies or weaknesses. Don’t obsess about that. Forgive yourself for the past. Focus on what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Changes at the top can affect you. Revise plans around recent changes. You’re surrounded by love. Adjust and adapt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise team strategies around a challenge. Tempers could flare. Keep your cool and your obligations. Reach out for expert support when warranted. Stay connected.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional changes, challenges and complications have your attention. Avoid a conflict of interests. Listen to all considerations. Revise plans and preparations. Keep your cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow and wait for better conditions to advance your exploration. Temporary chaos or confusion could distract. Clean messes and adapt plans for recent changes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Put in extra work to meet a financial deadline. Review budgets and plug any leaks. Reduce waste. Strengthen foundations and basic structures. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to adapt to a change in the status quo. Do you prefer competition or romance? Share appreciation for another’s efforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Save private time for your own health and fitness. Slow around sharp corners. Don’t push physical limitations. Adapt to unexpected conditions. Nurture yourself.

Notable birthdays: Actor Ronnie Schell is 90. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 88. Actor Frederic Forrest is 85. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 81. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 78. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 77. Actor Susan Lucci is 75. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 72. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Joan Severance is 63. Singer Terry Weeks is 58. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 57. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 54. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 46. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Estella Warren is 43. Actor Elvy Yost is 34. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 31. Actor Spencer Daniels is 29. Actor Caleb Foote is 28.

