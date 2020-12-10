Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 10

Today’s Birthday (12/10/20). Catch a profitable wave this year. Dedication and practice lead to golden prizes. Realize home improvement dreams. You and a partner generate a resolution that leads to a valuable epiphany. Resolve a personal challenge next summer that invites romance, partnership and collaboration. Collect a bountiful harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to make your move. Both love and money flow with greater ease. Collaboration bears fruit. Make hay while the sun shines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership, collaboration and romance flower naturally. Share a mutual attraction. Someone’s saying something nice about you. Support and rely on each other. Give and take.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your heart’s strength with exercise and a healthy diet. Align words and actions to break old records. Launch your physical performance to new heights.