Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, August 27

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan your moves in advance. You have the discipline to see them through. Consider long-term consequences. Anticipate potential opportunities. Prepare for later harvest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for a common prize. Dreams get realized through teamwork and coordination. Work out roles and responsibilities. Delegate tasks. Together you’re unbeatable.

Notable birthdays: Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 88. Actor Tommy Sands is 83. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 83. Actor Tuesday Weld is 77. Actor G.W. Bailey is 76. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 76. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 75. Country musician Jeff Cook is 71. Actor Paul Reubens is 68. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Stormare is 67. Actor Diana Scarwid is 65. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 64. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 63. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 59. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 59. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: “Nocturnal Animals”) is 59. Country musician Matthew Basford (Yankee Grey) is 58.

Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 58. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 55. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 51. Actor Chandra Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke is 44. Actor RonReaco Lee is 44. Rapper Mase is 43. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 42. Actor Aaron Paul is 41. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 41. Actor Shaun Weiss is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 40. Actor Kyle Lowder is 40. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 39. Actor Karla Mosley is 39. Actor Amanda Fuller is 36. Singer Mario is 34. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 32. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 26. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 17.

