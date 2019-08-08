Today’s Birthday (08/08/19). Follow your heart this year. Grow stronger by maintaining disciplined healthy practices. Revitalize your energies this summer for a winter surge, and then a contemplative planning phase recharges. Turn toward beauty and happiness next summer. Love, romance and family blossom.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A pleasant surprise delights you around the next bend in the road. Accept excellent advice and resources from someone you love. Share what you’re learning.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get rushed into buying something. Make profitable plans with your partner. Consider consequences before purchasing, and research options for best value.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with someone you love. Ignore old worries and frustrations. Listen to each other, and make adjustments together. Kindle a romantic spark.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The art is in the details. Practice your moves, skills and techniques. Stay practical and patient. Plan carefully, and then watch closely to adapt as needed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue and savor love, fun and passion. Artistic expression and performance delights. Listen to great music while doing something you truly enjoy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic arts and crafts satisfy. Beautify your surroundings for greater peace and harmony. Nurture your garden. Improve your process, and increase your yield.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take another’s words to heart. You’re especially clever. Accept a useful suggestion. Exchange data and resources. Networking pays off. Express your arts. Share your story.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow can rise. You’re especially persuasive. Use something you’ve kept hidden away. Stay objective in a tense situation. Pull strings for a profitable compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your energy is on the rise. You’re especially strong and creative. Pay extra attention to your appearance. Take advantage of your attraction and charm.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Let your thoughts wander. Postpone advancement or public activities. Savor birdsong and dappled light. Indulge your imagination, dreams and visions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find what’s needed within your friend network. Connect and share views, support and resources. Push for a common cause. Together, you’re a powerful team.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a professional hunch. Crazy dreams seem possible. Pursue an interesting opportunity. Prepare for a test or inspection. Keep cool. You’ve got this.
Thought for Today: “It is the anonymous ‘they,’ the enigmatic ‘they’ who are in charge. Who is ‘they’? I don’t know. Nobody knows. Not even ‘they’ themselves.” — Joseph Heller, American author (1923-1999).
Notable birthdays: Actress Nita Talbot is 89. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Actress Connie Stevens is 81. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 80. Actor Larry Wilcox is 72. Actor Keith Carradine is 70. Movie director Martin Brest is 68. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 67. Percussionist Anton Fig is 66. Actor Donny Most is 66. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. TV personality Deborah Norville is 61. Actor-singer Harry Crosby is 61. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 58. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 58. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 57. Rock musician Ralph Rieckermann is 57. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 51. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 46. Country singer Mark Wills is 46. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 45. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 43. Actress Tawny Cypress is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 42. Actress Lindsay Sloane is 42. Actress Countess Vaughn is 41. Actor Michael Urie is 39. Tennis player Roger Federer is 38. Actress Meagan Good is 38. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 38. Actress Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 35. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 31. Actor Ken Baumann is 30. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 30. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 21. Actress Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 18.
