Today’s Birthday (08/15/19). Prioritize matters of the heart this year. To grow stronger, follow regular health and fitness routines. Making changes to improve physical performance this summer leads to an energy surge next winter, before you undergo a transition. Discover another view on love, romance and passion next summer.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social rotation. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Aquarius Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase after reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Generate positive cash flow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — One door closes as another opens. The Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition time. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective phase.
Thought for Today: “Life has taught me to think, but thinking has not taught me how to live.” — Alexander Herzen, Russian author (1812-1870)
Notable birthdays: Actress Abby Dalton is 87. Actress Lori Nelson is 86. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 84. Actor Jim Dale is 84. Actress Pat Priest is 83. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 81. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 81. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 77. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 73. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Phyllis Smith is 70. Britain’s Princess Anne is 69. Actress Tess Harper is 69. Actor Larry Mathews is 64. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 62. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 61. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 58. Movie director Alejandro González Iñárritu is 56. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 55. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 53. Actor Peter Hermann is 52. Actress Debra Messing is 51. Actor Anthony Anderson is 49. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 47. Actress Natasha Henstridge is 45. Actress Nicole Paggi is 42. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 41. Actress Emily Kinney is 35. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 35. Latin pop singer Belinda is 30. Actress Courtney Hope is 30. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 30. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29. Rap DJ Smoove da General (Cali Swag District) is 29.
