Today’s Birthday (08/29/19). Domestic joys fill your heart this year. Romance benefits from steady attention and routine care. Fall in love this winter, before jumping in to support a team effort. Focus on home repairs and improvements next summer, before a shared victory erupts. Amplify the love factor.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your work energy rises, with Mercury in Virgo. Improve your health and physical performance over three weeks. A coach, doctor or friend supports. Train carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your affection. Make bold declarations. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, it’s easier to put your feelings into words. Communicate your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders. Put your creativity into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about subjects near to your heart. For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, you’re especially brilliant. Creative communications flower. Get your network buzzing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication and creativity gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo over three weeks. Get persuasive with sales and marketing. Bargain, wheel and deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially good with words over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Speak out powerfully and persuasively. Make important connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization satisfy, with Mercury in Virgo. Create peaceful rituals for meditation and spiritual or philosophical consideration. Savor poetry, music and arts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team grows stronger over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance. Get greater results, faster and easier. Share information and resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to tested work techniques. Assume new professional responsibilities over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Advance your career through networking and communications.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss an exploration. Make vacation or travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand your territory over the next three weeks. Make long-distance connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Network and collaborate. Communication gets lucrative, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Make valuable connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with someone attractive. Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Romance arises in conversation.
Thought for Today: “Be yourself. The world worships the original.” — Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982).
Notable birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 93. Movie director William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 80. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 67. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 64. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 63. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 52. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 44. Actor John Hensley is 42. Actress Kate Simses is 40. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 39. Rapper A+ is 37. Actress Jennifer Landon is 36. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 34. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 30. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 29. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 27. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.