Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate recent events privately. Let a spiritual lesson sink in. Consider what’s ahead. Adapt plans around changes. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Imagine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Listen to intuition and check correspondence carefully. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Coordinate for efficiency and ease. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected professional opportunities are worth investigating. Push to advance career objectives. Put love into your work and it gains positive attention. Make valuable connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance an adventure. Aim for fun and discovery. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Exploration, whether virtually, long distance or in your backyard, opens doors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative ventures are worth pursuing. Funnel funds into shared accounts. Collaborate for mutual benefit. Share your unique talents. Partnership pays in silver and gold.