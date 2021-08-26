Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/21). Strengthen physical skills this year. Consistent efforts energize and build skills, talents and abilities. A summer business boom leads to a shift with autumn investigations. Domestic delights draw you home this winter, before your research takes flight next spring. Nurture your health and vitality.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You clean up nice. Dress for success. Make long-range plans. Think big. Find creative ways to express yourself. Envision your idea of perfection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Privacy leads to productivity. Don’t get stopped by worries or fears. Refine goals, dreams and visions as your shining light. Let that guide you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Lend a helping hand. When you need one it’s there. Stay connected with your friends and community. Bring social skills and graciousness. Collaboration generates lasting results.