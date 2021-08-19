Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 19

Today’s Birthday (08/19/21). Fortune follows collaboration and partnership this year. Strategize and coordinate with regular practices for shared support. Friends lead to new friends this summer, before new professional doors open this autumn. Winter sparkles with love and deeper connection, animating a springtime career rise. Share the love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changing markets, with Taurus Uranus stationing retrograde for five months. Find opportunities hidden by chaos. Finances could seem volatile. Progress best through proven methods.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. This uprooting redirects your path. Find personal answers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde until Jan. 18, 2022, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Wait and listen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Social changes require adaptation, with Uranus retrograde in stubborn Taurus. Renew old acquaintances. Take stock of trusted alliances. Your friends are your true wealth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Think outside the box. Adapt to changes with your profession or industry. Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against ruts or confinement. Make a course correction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with travel and studies. Bursts of invention and intuition spark, with Uranus retrograde over five months. Prepare well for later adventures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan for resilience. Adapt to financial changes, with Taurus Uranus retrograde, as the status quo undergoes surprises or upheaval. You can replace what’s left behind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Societal disruptions could affect your romantic relationship. Share freedom with your partner by keeping your word. Inspiration and creativity spark. Communication connects the dots.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Spontaneous outbursts and rebellious urges impact your physical energy, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus. Prioritize healthy practices. Balance with routines like meditation and exercise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt around romantic chaos, changes or disruption, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus until Jan. 18. Revise and refine. Upheaval provides a course improvement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic stability appeals, with Taurus Uranus retrograde for five months, sowing disruption and change like a bull in a china shop. Plan home changes carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Outbursts of invention, emotion and brilliance erupt spontaneously over five months, with Uranus retrograde. Make discoveries in conversation. Change leads to creative solutions.
Notable birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones is 94. Actor Debra Paget is 88. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 87. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 86. Actor Diana Muldaur is 83. Actor Jill St. John is 81. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 76. Former President Bill Clinton is 75. Actor Gerald McRaney is 74. Actor Jim Carter is 73. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 73. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 70. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 70. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 69. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 68. Actor Peter Gallagher is 66.