Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 19

Today’s Birthday (08/19/21). Fortune follows collaboration and partnership this year. Strategize and coordinate with regular practices for shared support. Friends lead to new friends this summer, before new professional doors open this autumn. Winter sparkles with love and deeper connection, animating a springtime career rise. Share the love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changing markets, with Taurus Uranus stationing retrograde for five months. Find opportunities hidden by chaos. Finances could seem volatile. Progress best through proven methods.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. This uprooting redirects your path. Find personal answers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde until Jan. 18, 2022, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Wait and listen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Social changes require adaptation, with Uranus retrograde in stubborn Taurus. Renew old acquaintances. Take stock of trusted alliances. Your friends are your true wealth.