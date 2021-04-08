Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 8

Today’s Birthday (04/08/21). Connect to grow this year. Disciplined teamwork can accomplish miracles. What you learn this spring may not go as planned, leading to creative victories this summer. Financial changes this winter lead your educational investigations in exciting new directions. Shared support and laughter lighten the load.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet. Introspection feeds your spirit. Notice unspoken elements, mood and emotion. Focus on plans rather than action. Rest and wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Connect and share ideas. Wait for better conditions to advance a shared project. Discuss plans and potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional dreams appear within reach. Don’t push for them yet. Wait for an obstacle to pass. Let your imagination speculate on possibilities and options.