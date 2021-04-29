Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 29

Today’s Birthday (04/29/21). Reach new professional heights this year. Apply steady, disciplined efforts for career blastoff. Handle shared financial delays or changes this spring, before landing a new summer income source. Discover new personal dreams this winter, before a windfall raises family accounts. Infuse your work with love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Travel fantasies entice, but doors aren’t open yet. Write, research and explore virtually. Discover a hidden treasure. Talk about dreams and future potential.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Count and tally. Monitor income and expenses. Grow shared financial accounts with focused effort and coordination. Make temporary cuts if needed. Maintain positive cash flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with your partner. Fantasies dissipate. The reality may not look like what you imagined. Romance could arise in conversation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accuracy matters. Keep practicing for a physical goal. Let go of expectations or preconceptions. Show up and focus on details. Dreams come true through disciplined efforts.