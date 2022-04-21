Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 21

Today’s Birthday (04/21/22). Grow and expand your career this year. Steady action and coordination develop bold professional plans. Self-discovery blooms this spring, perhaps influencing summer collaborative changes. Harvest autumn romance and partnership together, setting the stage for a new winter personal phase. Enjoy rising success, status and influence.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find another route to fulfill a professional dream. Watch for a lucky break and grab it. Learn new tricks. Your work is gaining respect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stretch your wings. Imagine dreamy destinations. Explore a subject of your fascination. Investigate options and clues. Research leads you in a lucky direction.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Opposites attract. Apply your diverse skills to tackle shared financial responsibilities. Do the task that your partner dislikes. Work together for ease and efficiency.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore a mutual attraction. Investigate a dreamy situation. Negotiate with your partner to refine the plan. Energize actions for a matter of the heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get your heart pumping! Physical action gets stellar results. Practice your moves. Aim for excellence. Balance work with pleasure. Go for the gold.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Actions speak louder than words. Get creative. Practice your artistry. Express your heart. A beautiful possibility sings to you. Share it with someone special.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a domestic change you’ve been longing for. Home and family take priority. Clean and organize something delicious. Fulfill a dreamy possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a creative puzzle. Add detail to basic sketches. Edit and refine outlines and statements. Discover new possibilities. Make an important connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Look for lucrative opportunities and find them. Changes reveal hidden gems. Advance an exciting passion project. You can get the resources you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially fortunate. Grab a chance to advance a personal dream. Abandon expectations or doubts. For new results, try something new. Go for it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Shut out the noise and bustle. Find a peaceful spot to think and plan. Review, edit and organize. Nature restores you. Private rituals recharge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and share support. Your team might even win. Contribute and participate to increase the odds. Strategize and coordinate. Link arms.

Notable birthdays: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 96. Actor-comedian-writer Elaine May is 90. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 83. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 75. Actor Patti LuPone is 73. Actor Tony Danza is 71. Actor James Morrison is 68. Actor Andie MacDowell is 64. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 63. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 63. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 59. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 56. Actor Leslie Silva is 54. Actor Toby Stephens is 53. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 52. Actor Rob Riggle is 52. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 52. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 49. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale is 45. Rock musician Dave Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 44. Actor James McAvoy is 43.

