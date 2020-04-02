Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 2

Today’s Birthday (04/02/20). Your career leaps forward this year. Collaboration with a powerful team is essential. A change in summer travel destinations leads to a beautiful domestic phase. Challenges with a professional project and communications next winter lead to an educational epiphany. Follow where your heart calls.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical matters before setting into fun and games. Avoid controversy. Things may not go as expected. Wait for better conditions. Relax and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household matters demand attention. Stay in rather than going out. Clean an unexpected mess. Find what you need nearby. Relax with good company and food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a good story. An unplanned twist carries you away. Don’t get distracted by a troll. Prioritize good conversation. Craft an interesting plot.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The next few days are good for making money. Estimate what’s needed to get the job done. Figure out different options and prioritize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining confidence. Take charge to produce the results you want. Flex your artistic power. Get creative and stay flexible with unexpected changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider all possibilities. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Clean house and make plans. Meditate on your dreams, realized. Imagine immense success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your charm is captivating. Social interactions encourage collaboration and connection on a deeper level. Listen and learn. Discover something new about an old friend.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider your dream job. What would it look like? Who would be there? Make charts, pictures or collages. Imagine perfection and take notes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework and review notes. Learn valuable tricks by studying and practicing. Travel to experience your subject in person. Prepare for an exploration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make sure the numbers add up. Determine financial strategies to maximize savings. Collaborate for a common goal. Pad the budget for potential shortfalls.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Remember what’s most important and let the little stuff go. Withhold judgments and complaints. Cutting corners costs you. Coordinate with a partner for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain physical energy with steady practices, despite surprises or changes. Demand for your work is rising. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest.
Thought for Today: “Living is a form of not being sure, not knowing what next or how. The moment you know how, you begin to die a little.” — Agnes de Mille, American dancer-choreographer (1905-1993).
Notable birthdays: Actress Sharon Acker is 85. Actress Dame Penelope Keith is 80. Actress Linda Hunt is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 73. Actor Sam Anderson is 73. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 73. Actress Pamela Reed is 71. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 71. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 59. Actor Christopher Meloni is 59. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 59. Country singer Billy Dean is 58. Actor Clark Gregg is 58. Actress Jana Marie Hupp is 56. Rock musician Greg Camp is 53.
Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Actress Roselyn Sanchez is 47. Country singer Jill King is 45. Actor Pedro Pascal is 45. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 45. Actor Jeremy Garrett is 44. Actor Michael Fassbender is 43. Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 42. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 41. Actress Bethany Joy Lenz is 39. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: “American Idol”) is 34. Country singer Chris Janson is 34. Actor Drew Van Acker is 34. Actress Briga Heelan (TV: “Great News”) is 33. Actor Jesse Plemons is 32. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: “American Idol”) is 27.
