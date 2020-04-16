Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (04/16/20). Discover rising professional status this year. Strengthen and build support with your community. Adapt to shifting educational currents this summer, before settling into a homebody phase. Navigate professional shifts and communication delays or mix-ups next winter that inspire bold adventure. Doing what you love feeds you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends in new ways. A barrier or obstacle intervenes. Communicate and network to support shared resources to flow. Pull together for common gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for professional inspection. Get expert support when needed. Challenging circumstances reach resolution quicker without wasting time being upset. Stay cool. Smile for the camera.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore. You may need to change course around obstacles. Avoid controversy or traffic. Stay thrifty despite new plans. Research before setting off.