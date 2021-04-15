Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 15

Today’s Birthday (04/15/21). Succeed with help from friends this year. Disciplined team coordination can produce consistent wins. Springtime research deviations lead you to tap into a rewarding conversation. A financial plot twist redirects winter efforts, before your investigation flies to new heights. Grow and expand boundaries together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Publish, post and share for wider impact. Take advantage of a lucky break. Creativity and passion sparkle and illuminate which way to go. Connect, network and communicate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a lucrative gig. Use your superpower. Keep appointments and agreements. Show up on time. Luck shines and it could get profitable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re a shining star. Others orbit and encircle, magnetically attracted. Wear your power suit. Discuss plans for a personal dream. Follow passion and purpose.