Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 14

Today’s Birthday (04/14/22). Connect with friends to grow this year. Fortune rewards consistent teamwork and collaboration. Conserve a springtime bounty and share to support with summertime family changes. Shared accounts get an extra boost next autumn, providing extra winter resources. Unite for common cause, gain and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Clean old messes. Savor peaceful privacy, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Organize and prepare for what’s ahead. Tap into inspiration, passion and spiritual connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Together, anything’s possible. Collaborate with teams, groups and friends over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Push for a shared dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Move forward boldly. Advance professionally, with Mars in Pisces for a few months. Pour energy into your career. Push past old barriers for rising status.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Open yourself to new views. Explore and learn something new over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Your wanderlust is getting severe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize profitable plans with your partner over two months, with Mars in Pisces. Lucrative opportunities reward your collaboration. Budget shared finances for growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance heats up over the next few months. Partnership surges forward, with Mars in Pisces. Collaboration provides fun, ease and rewards. Connect and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your workout. Physical action gets results, with Mars in Pisces. The next two months get especially productive. Provide excellence. Your work is earning respect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love, romance and creativity flower over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Get playful and have fun. Express your passion. Energize your game.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Pour energy into domestic improvement, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Repair and renovate. Nurture and decorate. Apply physical action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Communication and transportation flow with greater ease, with Mars in Pisces. Research, write and brainstorm. Share information, data and resources. Energize a conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Grow your income, with Mars in Pisces. Energize profitable pursuits. Avoid reckless spending and stick to basics for two months. Self-esteem rises with your accounts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a two-month superpower phase, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development. Restore integrity where missing. Take charge to realize a dream.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 90. Actor Julie Christie is 82. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 81. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 77. Actor John Shea is 74. Actor Peter Capaldi is 64. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 62. Actor Brad Garrett is 62. Actor Robert Carlyle is 61. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 60. Actor Robert Clendenin is 58. Actor Catherine Dent is 57. Actor Lloyd Owen is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 56. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 55. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 54. Actor Adrien Brody is 49. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 49. Rapper Da Brat is 48. Actor Antwon Tanner is 47. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 45. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 45. Roots singer JD McPherson is 45.

