Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 1

Today’s Birthday (04/01/21). Good things come through friends this year. Strengthen partnerships, alliances and collaborations for shared gain. Shifting educational directions this spring aims you toward a summer creative breakthrough. Make an income change this winter, before an exploration takes wing. Solidarity and teamwork can produce miracles.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Make bold moves. Your influence is on the rise. Get the word out and it travels more than expected. Share your discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative ventures can get lucrative. Advance a shared cause or passion. Resources can be found. Do what you promised. Inspire another to take action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Love animates your actions. Collaboration, coordination and cooperation flower naturally. Talk about dreams, visions and ambitions. Share and connect at a deeper level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance can get lucrative. Put love into your work and it gains value. Prioritize your health and vitality. Ride a lucky break.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn new tricks from someone you love. Take advantage of a lucky chance. Conversation can lead to powerful possibilities. Get into something fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into your cozy nest. Sort possessions. Save what you love and use, and share the extra. Discover forgotten treasure. Savor domestic arts and pleasures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily today. Use persuasive language. Develop a brilliant idea. Capture onto paper or devices, edit, polish and share with a wider audience.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucky opportunity. A crazy idea could work. Tap into a lucrative flow with creativity and networking. Talk about what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A personal epiphany or insight illuminates hidden treasure. Ask for what you want. Proceed to the next level. You’re an inspiration to others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Private conversations and presentations can get especially productive. Take notes. Work a transformation. Turn a plain rock into a jewel. Work your special magic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Resources and solutions arise in conversation with your circles and communities. Consult with friends and colleagues. Toss the ball to a teammate. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Graduate to the next level. Your work is gaining respect. Past experience leads to new opportunities. Connect with valuable allies to grow and expand.
Notable birthdays: Actor Jane Powell is 92. Actor Don Hastings is 87. Actor Ali MacGraw is 82. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 82. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 73. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 71. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 71. Actor Annette O’Toole is 69. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 68. Singer Susan Boyle is 60. Actor Jose Zuniga is 59. Country singer Woody Lee is 53. Actor Jessica Collins is 50. Rapper-actor Method Man is 50. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 49. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 48. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 46. Actor David Oyelowo is 45. Actor JJ Field is 43. Singer Bijou Phillips is 41. Actor Sam Huntington is 39. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 39. Actor Matt Lanter is 38. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 36. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 35. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 34. Actor Asa Butterfield is 24. Actor Tyler Wladis is 11.