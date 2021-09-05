Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s money coming in and flowing out with greater velocity. Monitor closely to avoid shortages. Avoid frivolous expenses. Research purchases for best value.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your inner signals. Let off some steam when pressure builds. Allow time to process changes. Show yourself compassion, humor and self-care.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low and take it easy. Plot your upcoming moves. Listen to what’s going on. Complete projects and file away. Reminisce while planning adventures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends provide the sweetness. Chaos or confusion could arise; take it in stride. Logistics could interrupt the fun. Find innovative ways to connect and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Increased scrutiny on your work has you focused on short-term objectives. Practice makes perfect. Push to make it perfect and deliver. Clean up later.