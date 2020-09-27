Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 27

Today’s Birthday (09/27/20). Goodness comes through home and family this year. Patience, persistent and disciplined efforts realize domestic potential. Unplanned expenses could arise. A new educational tack this winter leads to a communications boom. Tweak the message next summer, leading to a breakthrough in your investigation. Discover domestic bliss.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on financial planning, with Mercury in Scorpio. Venture farther out. Strengthen shared accounts over three weeks. Discuss visions, ambitions and dreams. Align your course.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a strong partner and provide reliable support. It’s easier to compromise over about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communicate and collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to work smarter. Balance your physical work, health and energy, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Streamline practices and procedures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about fun and romance, with Mercury in Scorpio. It’s easier to express your feelings over the next three weeks. You’re exceptionally creative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic possibilities with family. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio over about three weeks. Imagine and share your visions of home.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity flourishes over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft a masterpiece. Put the pieces of a puzzle together. Include graphics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover new sources of revenue over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft winning pitches, promotion and marketing materials. Clarify the message. Wheel and deal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your communication skills to advance. It’s easier to make difficult personal decisions with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent and share your vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re feeling more secretive. Organize and revise plans over about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Complete old business. Commune with your inner muse.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Team communication produces satisfying results over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Keep channels and systems flowing. It could get lucrative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Make professional decisions, with Mercury in Scorpio. Consider your priorities, vision and mission. Review opportunities. Talk about your dream situation. Explore career possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Renew bonds and traditions. Mercury in Scorpio inspires travel, learning and discovery. Consult with experts and plan your next adventure. Discuss logistics and scheduling.
Notable birthdays: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 87. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 86. Author Barbara Howar is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 81. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 73. Actor Liz Torres is 73. Actor A Martinez is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 71. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 70. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 69. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62. Comedian Marc Maron is 57. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 54. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 52. Singer Mark Calderon is 50. Actor Amanda Detmer is 49. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 48. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 42. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 39. Actor Anna Camp is 38. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 38. Singer Avril Lavigne is 36. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 29. Actor Sam Lerner is 28. Actor Ames McNamara is 13.
