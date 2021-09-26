Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 26

Today’s Birthday (09/26/21). Creativity, romance and passion blossom this year. Nurture what you love with steady discipline. Surmount a family financial challenge this autumn, before communication yields treasure this winter. Shared fortunes rise this spring, providing a financial cushion for summer. Make heart connections to thrive.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Learn from a master. Connect and collaborate. Practice valuable new tricks. Untangle an intellectual puzzle. Write your discoveries and share. Creative expression flowers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Quick action can get especially rewarding. Pursue lucrative projects. Grab a hot opportunity when it arises. Network and share resources. Wheel and deal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Ask for what you want. You can make things happen. Let people know what you’re up to, and invite participation. Advance your personal vision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Rest and review plans. Discover hidden efficiencies and ways to save time and money easily. Peace, privacy and beauty restores you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends have what you’re looking for. Connect and network. Teamwork can advance where individual efforts are insufficient. It’s more fun, too. Enjoy fine company.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance professional prospects. Momentum and enthusiasm are building. Discuss and activate plans. Grab a lucky break.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Widen your territory. Expand your exploration as you discover interesting threads in new directions. Dig for buried treasure. Research and investigate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Research prospective purchases for highest quality and value. Conserving resources is the easiest way to save. Collaborate to grow the family emergency fund.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and brainstorm. Your partner has brilliant ideas. Together you can really make something happen. Support each other to take the next step.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize healthy routines and practices for mind, body and spirit. Exercise energizes you. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Train for excellent performance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take your game to the next level. Play with talented players. Learn from people who are better than you. Apply creativity, talents and skills.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You can solve a domestic puzzle. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Consider design, form and function. Reorganize and rearrange. Get family involved.

Notable birthdays: Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 96. Country singer David Frizzell is 80. Actor Kent McCord is 79. Television host Anne Robinson is 77. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 75. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 73. Actor James Keane is 69. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 67. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66. Actor Linda Hamilton is 65. R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 60. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 59. Actor Patrick Bristow is 59. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 59. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 59. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel is 53. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 53. Actor Ben Shenkman is 53. Actor Melanie Paxson is 49. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 49. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48.

