Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (09/20/20). This year illuminates matters of the heart. Discover new love levels through faithful practice and play. Uncertainty disrupts education and travel. Winter professional detours lead to domestic renovations and family fun. Switch things around at home next summer, before an exciting career boost. Foster passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your focus on shared resources to take advantage of an opportunity with long-term benefit. Harmony requires effort. Add some glamour, humor and compassion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership grows stronger through adversity. Pull together to navigate unexpected circumstances. Rely on each other. Harmony may require effort. Support and be supported.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain physical routines and practices for energy to weather uncharted waters. Keep forward momentum, despite setbacks or breakdowns. Strengthen your health and work.