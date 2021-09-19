Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 19

Today’s Birthday (09/19/21). Pour your heart into work, health and fitness this year. Regular routines elevate skills and strengths. Summer illuminates career opportunities, inspiring shifting autumn educational goals. Domestic bliss centers you this winter, before springtime explorations stretch your wings. Grow stronger by connecting to your own passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet to hear your intuition better. Meditation relaxes mental chatter. Get lost in music. Wander into dreams and fantasies. Articulate long-term visions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Social connections lead to new possibilities. A dream is closer than you think. Teamwork pays. Collaborate for common gain. Take advantage of an open door.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach for dreamy career opportunities. Discover an insider advantage. One great connection leads to another. Make a good impression with a well-prepared presentation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Widen your exploration. Grab a spontaneous opportunity for adventure. Savor sunshine, fresh air and new flavors. Get beyond familiar hangouts. Try something new.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Carefully tend your shared accounts. Feed them with dedication. Contribute with your partner to grow your joint venture. Quick action lands an unexpected opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a mutual attraction. Connect with your partner over common passion. Collaboration sparks your creativity. Listen to your muse. Invent and share possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. You can realize a dream with luck and dedication. Practice and keep practicing. Fortune follows persistent efforts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart’s desire. Pursue passion, curiosity and wonder. Creative projects can achieve lasting prize. Romantic fantasies can come true. Make it happen.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic potential comes together naturally. Family brainstorming uncovers possible solutions and options. Home comforts draw you in. Shake things up with an unusual treat.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Engage with an intellectual puzzle. Write your masterpiece. Creative communication flowers. Share your story and get your message out. Network and connect. Share solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover extra profits. Catch some, before it flows back out. An unexpected windfall fills your basket. Grab an opportunity. Diligent efforts pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream seems within reach. An opportunity is worth pursuing. Use your talents, skills and passion to advance. Make an amazing discovery.
Notable birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 101. Actor Rosemary Harris is 94. Actor David McCallum is 88. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81. Singer Bill Medley is 81. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 81. R&B singer Freda Payne is 79. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 76. Singer David Bromberg is 76. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 76. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 74. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 72. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 70. Actor Scott Colomby is 69. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 69. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66. Rock singer Lita Ford is 63. Actor Kevin Hooks is 63. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 62. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 61.