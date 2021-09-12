Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 12

Today’s Birthday (09/12/21). You’re especially lucky with health and work this year. Practice with faithful consistency for skills and endurance. Summer’s professional victories inspire autumn investigation and research changes. Home centers family connection this winter, before springtime curiosities invite exploration outward. Strengthen your body, mind and heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Fantasies fade away. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Hidden dangers could arise. Minimize risk while expanding territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A formidable barrier blocks financial advancement with a shared venture. Review reserves and coordinate to manage essentials. Creativity reveals hidden opportunities. Brainstorm for solutions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to handle practicalities with your partner. Monitor conditions and adjust. Don’t push sensitivities. Treat each other gently.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Balance focused efforts with rest and good food. Handle urgent priorities and postpone what you can. Strengthen structures for support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fun opportunities abound. Choose low-risk options. Beware conflicts between love and money. Stick to simple pleasures, like sunshine, good company and fresh air. Relax together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage practical domestic priorities. Make messes and clean them. Craft household solutions from stuff you already have. Share delicious homemade treats with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor creative expression. Illustrate ideas with images. Fact and fantasy clash. Stick to practical priorities and follow rules closely. Write and sketch.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Catch a valuable windfall. Extra coins are available, although an obstacle may block the path. Harvest what you can now and go for more later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Plot a practical personal course. Don’t push limitations. Provide stability and leadership. Consider logistics, timing and resources required. Choose low key, frugal options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Find private refuge to decompress. Consider practical implications before committing resources. Plan upcoming moves in detail. Organize your thoughts. Rest, recharge and recuperate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Social connections reveal interesting opportunities. Respect boundaries. Provide stability. Stick to reliable options. Develop team possibilities one step at a time. Collaborate for practical advances.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Let a professional opportunity develop naturally. Continue providing excellence. Reinforce foundational elements and structures. Simplify to reduce risk or expense. Build upon strong bones.
Notable birthdays: Actor Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52. Actor-singer Will Chase is 51. Actor Josh Hopkins is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile is 45. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44.