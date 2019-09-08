Today's Birthday (09/08/19). Your home blossoms this year. Discipline advances a cause near to your heart. Romance sparkles and enchants you this winter, before supporting friends through changes. Rebuild and renovate at home next summer, before friends share a powerful win. All for one, and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick to basics. Experience pays. Something attractive in theory doesn't work in practice. A friend has a great suggestion. Let someone teach you a trick.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Reserve in advance to beat the crowds. Monitor conditions to anticipate changes along your route. Long-term benefits can arise from your actions and words.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Optimism can fuel the financial success of a shared endeavor. An unlucky circumstance will pass. Discipline with budgeting and planning leads to long-term growth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Share support with kindred spirits. Send someone else ahead. Stay in communication. Coordinated partnership gets solid results. Find a cloud's silver lining together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discipline with your health, fitness and work pays off despite temporary setbacks. Keep showing up. Practice your practice. You can realize a long-held dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Plan your moves. Realize a romantic dream through steady efforts. Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Something you've always wanted lies within reach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Make domestic changes for the better. Discover hidden treasures. You have more than you knew. Give excess away. A long-held dream is within reach.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Clever solutions become apparent. Consider your desired results, and use your persuasive arts and charms to engage others to take action. Amplify a powerful message.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Extra effort can reap extra gain. Something you've long wanted is in your sights. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. You can see the prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Make an idealistic commitment to advance a personal cause. New possibilities are showing up. Investigate options, and rely on a loved one's wisdom.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- It's OK to hide out. Find a private spot for productivity. Sort, organize and file. Make plans and reservations. Take frequent restful nature breaks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Group efforts can have an outsize impact. Participate for a shared cause. Build a dream together. Imagine the results you want already accomplished.
Thought for Today: "We shall seek the truth and endure the consequences." — Charles Seymour, American educator and historian (1884-1963).
Notable birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 79. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 78. Actor Alan Feinstein is 78. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 77. Author Ann Beattie is 72. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 69. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 69. Musician Will Lee is 67. Actress Heather Thomas is 62. Singer Aimee Mann is 59. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 59. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 55. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 54. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 49. TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet is 48. Actor Martin Freeman is 48. Actor David Arquette is 48. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 47. Rock musician Richard Hughes is 44. Actor Larenz Tate is 44. Actor Nathan Corddry is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Pink is 40. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 39. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 38. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 32. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: "Stranger Things") is 17.
