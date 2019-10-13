Today's Birthday (10/13/19). Write your own story this year. Maintain steady attention for home and family. Romance, fun and love abound this winter before a professional twist takes focus. A communications breakdown could delay things next summer before your career blossoms. Share, express and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well founded. This Pisces Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- This Full Moon illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Aries Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don't reveal unfinished plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- An exploration leads to changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Begin a new health-and-fitness phase upon encountering a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Change direction with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend to your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Thought for Today: "A hero is a man who is afraid to run away." — English proverb.
Notable birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 82. Actress Melinda Dillon is 80. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 78. Actress Pamela Tiffin is 77. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 75. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73. Actor Demond Wilson is 73. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 72. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 71. Actor John Lone is 67. Model Beverly Johnson is 67. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 63. Actor Reggie Theus is 62. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 61. R&B singer Cherrelle is 60. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 60. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 59. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 59. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 58. Actress T'Keyah Crystal Keymah is 57. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 57. Actress Kelly Preston is 57. Country singer John Wiggins is 57. Actor Christopher Judge is 55. Actor Matt Walsh is 55. Actor Reginald Ballard is 54. Actress Kate Walsh is 52. Rhythm-and-blues musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 51. Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin is 51. Classical singer Carlos Marin (Il Divo) is 51. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 50. Country singer Rhett Akins is 50. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 49. TV personality Billy Bush is 48. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 48. Rock musician Jan Van Sichem Jr. (K's Choice) is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 44. Actress Kiele Sanchez is 43. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 42. DJ Vice is 41. Singer Ashanti is 39. R&B singer Lumidee is 39. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 37. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 30. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: "Stranger Things") is 18.
