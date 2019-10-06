Today's Birthday (10/06/19). Your creative work blossoms this year. Steady family interaction produces satisfying rewards. Domestic joys surge this winter before a career challenge arises. A summer misunderstanding evolves into a lucrative professional opportunity. Communication can open even rusted locks. Practice your arts and express your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Work together. Get to the bottom of things to separate fantasy from reality. Theory gets challenged through application. Proceed cautiously. Share what you're learning.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep an open mind with a professional decision. Listen carefully; everyone's talking. Ignore naysayers. Schedule carefully. You can do something that others can't.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Investigate possibilities. Don't rely on an unstable source. Theories may require revision when put into practice. Adapt to an unexpected development. Pay attention.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider options for shared financial growth. Schedule carefully. Review the details of your investments. Navigate unexpected news. Stay in close communication with partners.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay in communication with your partner. Adapt to changes in real time. Have patience with misunderstandings. Clarify later; you don't have the full picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Dig into a big job. Profit from meticulous service and physical action. Changes could occur at the top. Ask tough questions. Consider long-term plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick by your principles, especially in matters of love. Watch for hidden agendas. Emotion could cloud your vision. Relax and have fun with special people.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic surprises take your attention. Make repairs or upgrades. Adapt to changes. Listen to all points of view. Research options, colors and styles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially clever, which comes in handy with a puzzle. Breaking news requires adaptation. Creativity is required. Consider all options. Walk and talk.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt to changes and take advantage of a profitable opportunity. New information compels a revision of plans. Guard against losses. Shift priorities as needed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt to a personal change. Wait for best conditions before launching a new initiative. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Treat yourself to a walk somewhere pretty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Contemplate your next move. Don't fall for a trick. Listen to another's keen insight. Anticipate some resistance. Make the best of a confusing situation.
Thought for Today: "Sin is too stupid to see beyond itself." — Alfred, Lord Tennyson, British poet laureate (born 1809, died this date in 1892).
Notable birthdays: Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 80. Actress Britt Ekland is 77. Singer Millie Small is 73. The former leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, is 71. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 70. Musician Sid McGinnis is 70. Former CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves is 70. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 68. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 65. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 64. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 56. Singer Matthew Sweet is 55. Actress Jacqueline Obradors is 53. Country singer Tim Rushlow is 53. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 53. Actress Amy Jo Johnson is 49. Actress Emily Mortimer is 48. Actor Lamman Rucker is 48. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 46. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 45. Actor Brett Gelman is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Melinda Doolittle is 42. Actor Wes Ramsey is 42. Actress Karimah Westbook is 41. Singer-musician Will Butler is 37. Actress Stefanie Martini is 29.
