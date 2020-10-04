Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 4

Notable birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Felicia Farr is 88. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 86. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76. Actor Clifton Davis is 75. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 74. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 74. Actor Susan Sarandon is 74. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 72. Playwright Lee Blessing is 71. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 63. Music producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actor Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 62. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 61. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Actor David W. Harper is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. TV personality John Melendez is 55. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 51. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 50. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 47. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44. Actor Dana Davis is 42. Rock musician Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser is 42. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Brandon Barash is 41. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook is 41. Actor Tim Peper is 40. Actor Jimmy Workman is 40. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jessica Benson (3lw) is 33. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 33. Actor Melissa Benoist is 32. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 32. Actor Dakota Johnson is 31. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 31. Actor Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 29. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 24.