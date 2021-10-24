Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 24

Today’s Birthday (10/24/21). This year centers around home and family. Transform your place for current needs with steady action. Take a new tack with your partner this autumn, before harvesting abundant winter income. Share a delightful romantic springtime, before summer brings personal breakthroughs. Savor domestic bliss.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your educational exploration could get messy. Look under things. Dig up buried treasure. Illusions fade and the reality of your subject comes into view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Stay in action to keep the balls in motion. Maintain momentum. Monitor accounts and nurture for growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Innovation and invention spark easily. Release outmoded ideals and fantasies. Change can lead to personal opportunities. Imagine what you want. What would it take?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project privately. You can get a lot done without public noise and distractions. Conserve resources, time and energy. Make practical plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Community connection provides a sense of usefulness and belonging. Contribute for a shared cause. Check in on friends. Share your experience. Provide support and kindness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional goal. Abandon illusions and vagueness. Hard work attracts a lucky break. Polish your presentation. Dress for success. Smile for the camera.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take the practical road. Consistent efforts win in the long run. Avoid risk or expense. Postpone unnecessary trips. Plan and organize. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply your talents, courage and disciplined efforts to contribute to shared finances. Provide a stabilizing influence. Show up and provide what you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration may require compromise. Romance may not fit your fantasies or ideals. Keep an open mind. Discover hidden beauty. Negotiate for mutual benefits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Fortune follows disciplined practice. Break something down to build it stronger. Patiently go through the moves. Energize your work and health.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Apply your talents to a favorite game. Share delicious treats with your inner circle. Hear wisdom from children. Savor your dear ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Fill your home with love. Clean messes and make repairs. Take on a project with gusto. Luck blesses your efforts and initiative. Enjoy family fun.

Notable birthdays: Rock musician Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 76. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 73. Actor Doug Davidson is 67. Actor B.D. Wong is 61. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 55. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 44. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 42. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 41. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 41. R&B singer, actor and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 38. Actor Tim Pocock is 36. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor is 32. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 26. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 25. Actor Hudson Yang is 18.

