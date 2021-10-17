Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 17

Today’s Birthday (10/17/21). Pursue passion to grow this year. Develop skills, talents and arts with dedicated discipline. Guide shared finances around autumn obstacles, before netting winter prizes with communication and creativity. Spring profits benefit family cash flow, before a summer income boost. Cherish who and what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations surge ahead, with Aquarius Jupiter stationing direct tonight for the next nine months. Friendship and community ties bring opportunities and benefits. Launch team efforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Launch professional plans, with lucky Jupiter direct for nine months. Step into leadership. Take charge of your career, and step lively. You’re in growth mode.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grow professionally. Travels, adventures and studies take new ground, with Jupiter direct. Launch or widen an exploration. Visit uncharted territory. Expand your terrain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow family fortunes with steady contribution. Now that Aquarius Jupiter is direct, it’s easier to save money. Work together to realize long-term dreams.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance to the next level in a partnership. Teamwork comes easier now that Jupiter’s direct. Collaborate, negotiate and compromise. Expand and grow together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. Physical energy grows, with lucky Jupiter direct for nine months. Add structures to manage increased demand for your work. Strive for excellence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Romance flowers, with Aquarius Jupiter direct. Encourage passion. Advance creative plans. Harness inspiration and enthusiasm. Play and have fun with someone special.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time to launch home improvement projects now that Jupiter’s direct. Take action to advance long-anticipated plans. Nurture your family, pets and garden.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communications flow more freely, with Jupiter direct for nine months. Participate in a bigger conversation. Network and strengthen communities. Expand creative collaborations and projects.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative with marketing. Finances improve, with expansive Jupiter stationing direct for the next nine months. Find lucrative opportunities. Grow your business and profits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stand for what you love, with Jupiter direct in your sign. You’re empowered to make things happen. Your influence is expanding. Use it for good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider possibilities. Your intuition gets louder, with Jupiter direct. Insights inspire your meditation, reflection and introspection. Benefit through transition and change for nine months.

Notable birthdays: Actor Marsha Hunt is 104. Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 79. Singer Gary Puckett is 79. Actor Michael McKean is 74. Actor George Wendt is 73. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 72. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 65. Country singer Alan Jackson is 63. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 62. Movie director Rob Marshall is 61. Actor Grant Shaud is 61. Animator Mike Judge is 59. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 58. Singer Rene’ Dif is 54. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 53. Actor Wood Harris is 52. Singer Wyclef Jean is 52. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 52. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (’N Sync) is 50. Rapper Eminem is 49. Actor Sharon Leal is 49. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 47.

