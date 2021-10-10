Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 10

Today’s Birthday (10/10/21). Love is all you need this year. Nurture passionate sparks with dedication and care. Redirect family finances around autumn obstacles, before winter communications land a prize. Shared accounts ripen next spring, before summer abundance provides a personal windfall. Your heart knows what to do.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Good news comes from far away. Advance a practical plan for an educational quest. Fantasies fade. Your investigation surges ahead. Follow fascinating clues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The truth gets revealed with shared finances. Intellect and intuition agree. Pool your resources. Shoulder a load together and it’s not so heavy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on practical priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Action and words flow farther and faster. Postpone travel and fantasies. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Set a juicy physical goal. Imagine your desired results already accomplished. Small changes reap big rewards. Review details carefully. Everything seems possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses sing to you. Emotional energy inspires action. Passion motivates playful investigation. Explore curious wonderings. Romantic possibilities abound. Have fun with your sweetheart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make practical home improvements. Clear clutter and free up space. Make repairs, especially regarding water systems. Invest in lasting quality. Nurture yourself and family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Write and edit. Organize, connect and network. Abandon elusive options. Focus on practicalities. Share what you’re learning. Investigate and discover solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Push a lucrative project and advance farther than imagined. Harvest a lucky windfall. Stick to stable sources. The neighborhood provides what you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your image. Try a new style or look. A personal project takes off. Let your heart call the shots. Decisive action gets satisfying results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get advice but make your own decisions. Relax in your private sanctuary and consider. Organize, sort and clean. Stay practical. Update plans for current conditions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Help push a team project toward a shared victory. New friends open new possibilities. Lead by example. Actions now can advance your cause beyond expectations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Completion of a task or project could level up your status. Don’t be distracted by old fears. Avoid travel and focus on the job.

Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote is 80. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 75. Actor Charles Dance is 75. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 73. Actor Jessica Harper is 72. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 71. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 68. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 67. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 63. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 63. Actor Julia Sweeney is 62. Actor Bradley Whitford is 62. Musician Martin Kemp is 60. Actor Jodi Benson is 60. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 58. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 56. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 52. Actor Manu Bennett is 52. Actor Joelle Carter is 52.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0