Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 7

Today’s Birthday (11/07/21). Domestic bliss rewards this year. Grow family connections and structures with steady contribution. Adapt with your partner and shifting circumstances, before an abundant winter windfall fills your basket. Love, creativity and passion light up next spring, leading to personal triumph next summer. Share your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative professional opportunity could arise. Communication can open unexpected doors. Reach out and make valuable connections. An intensely creative moment unfolds naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The work you’ve invested in studies, education and higher learning is bearing fruit. Discover rare treasures, unimagined curiosities, fascinating stories and fresh inspiration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your collaboration is paying off. Close a deal or sign papers. Cash flows in with less effort. Nurture accounts and partnerships. Consider the possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same page. Discuss shared interests, passions and discoveries. Listen with your heart and learn something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is paying off. Physical action gets lovely results. Discuss technique, style and form. Get out and run around. Discover interesting possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and romance abound. Prioritize fun, playfulness and family. Enjoy your favorite games and diversions. Deepen a mutual attraction. Love soothes like sweet music.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family matters take priority. Domestic arts enlighten and brighten. Lend your ears, arms and heart. Prepare delicious flavors. Fill your home with love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your creativity is as boundless as the sea. Express ideas without censorship. Don’t worry about perfection. Write a terrible first draft. Edit and refine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got a golden touch today. Dedicated efforts pay extra. Polish marketing materials and sell what you’ve got. You can make a bundle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put on your power suit and step out. Expand your personal boundaries and limitations. Learn from the past. Grow new capacities and skills.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Take a private moment to plan. What do you want next? You can get what you need. Discover fresh inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can reduce a mountain to a molehill. Connect with friends and allies to tackle a big challenge. Together, you can make a powerful difference.

Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 91. Actor Barry Newman is 83. Actor Dakin Matthews is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 79. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 79. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 78. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 69. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 66. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 61. Actor Julie Pinson is 54. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Michelle Clunie is 52. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 51. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 49. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 49. Actor Yunjin Kim is 48. Actor Adam DeVine is 38. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 38. Actor Lucas Neff is 36. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 33. Rock singer Lorde is 25.

