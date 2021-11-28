Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/21). Expand through communication this year. Write, broadcast and network with dedication to grow connections. Tapping into winter’s personal power and energy motivates you to achieve springtime physical goals. Slowing for a thoughtful summer leads to new plans and visions next autumn. Invent possibilities and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The physical work you’re doing has lasting value. Stick to practical priorities. Follow expert advice. Use what you’re learning. Practice for best form and technique.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Take care of business and then go have fun. Fantasies prove flimsy; discover beauty in ordinary surroundings. Avoid controversy or fuss. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your cozy nest. Improvements made now can have lasting value. Avoid expensive elaborations, conflict or arguments. Clean and organize your spaces.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Discover revelations and new mysteries. You’re learning valuable tricks. Keep communications practical, clear and simple.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A positive balance is available if you can avoid spending what you bring in. Don’t get distracted with tall tales or gossip. Focus on basics.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Carve out time for yourself. Ignore social media or chatter and focus on personal priorities. Take a spontaneous walk in nature. Enjoy peaceful settings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge in private. Organize plans. Ignore rumors, gossip or controversy. Notice your own emotions and considerations. Process and prepare for what’s next.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep gatherings simple and easy. Not everyone agrees. Focus the conversation or risk upset. Strengthen support networks by sharing appreciation. Provide basics for collaboration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide professional excellence, despite a challenge. Avoid risky business. Resist the temptation to splurge. Trust, but verify. Your influence rises with practical results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study a mystery. Discover a fascinating clue. Don’t take what you find at face value; dig for the back story. All is not as it appears.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Distractions abound. Listen to intuition. Grab an opportunity benefitting your joint venture. Avoid argument or fuss. Maintain positive cash flow. Discover an unexpected bonus.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay gracious, especially when your partner doesn’t. You can save time and irritation by declining to react automatically. Remember shared commitments and relax.

Notable birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 84. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 75. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 69. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 60. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais is 55.

