Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 30

Today’s Birthday (05/30/21). Study, explore and investigate this year. Consistent, disciplined focus wins sweet reward. Navigating tricky waters with your partner this spring leads to summer confidence and power. Winter transformation and transitions inspire dreams and plans, before romance and partnership flower. Learn, practice and discover.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can achieve victorious results. Share resources and information. Collaboration can get exciting. Advance for a common dream. Fortune follows initiative and coordinated action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stumble upon interesting career opportunities in your social networks and public conversations. Your professional influence grows along with your reliable track record.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new possibilities. Research your subject at a deeper level. Dig up buried treasure. Share your discoveries to realize the potential you see.