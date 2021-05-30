Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 30

Today’s Birthday (05/30/21). Study, explore and investigate this year. Consistent, disciplined focus wins sweet reward. Navigating tricky waters with your partner this spring leads to summer confidence and power. Winter transformation and transitions inspire dreams and plans, before romance and partnership flower. Learn, practice and discover.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can achieve victorious results. Share resources and information. Collaboration can get exciting. Advance for a common dream. Fortune follows initiative and coordinated action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stumble upon interesting career opportunities in your social networks and public conversations. Your professional influence grows along with your reliable track record.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new possibilities. Research your subject at a deeper level. Dig up buried treasure. Share your discoveries to realize the potential you see.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared finances for growth. Discover new profit potential. Coordinate responses. Confirm intuition with data. Invest in a shared dream with energized contribution.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect and collaborate. Your hearts are aligned for common purpose. Push to advance a dream. Take advantage of a lucky break. Creativity sparks alight.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts can get farther than expected. Steady practice builds strength and energy. Rely on time for yourself. Nurture mind, body and spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy fun with family and someone who sets your heart aflutter. Romantic conditions flower. Discover unexpected creativity and beauty. Share sweet moments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Savor domestic bliss. Advance a household or garden project for dreamy results. Relax with good stories and tea. Share delicious family favorites and relax.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative skills and talents. Write, sketch and record your ideas. You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Articulate the underlying vision or mission statement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities can develop into gold. Get terms in writing. Follow through on promises made. Catch prospective markets with clever ideas and playful connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Launch a personal project. Your work is gaining respect. Your charms cannot be denied. Dreams come true with focus and dedication.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Guard time for private reflection and dreaming. Peaceful settings invite creativity. Discover impracticalities in your plan and adapt. Contemplate your next moves before advancing.
Notable birthdays: Actor Ruta Lee is 86. Actor Keir Dullea is 85. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 77. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 70. Actor Colm Meaney is 68. Actor Ted McGinley is 63. Actor Ralph Carter is 60. Actor Tonya Pinkins is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 57. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 57. Actor Mark Sheppard is 57. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie is 50. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 50. Actor Idina Menzel is 50. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 46. Rapper Remy Ma is 41. Actor Blake Bashoff is 40. Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 39. Actor Javicia Leslie is 34. Actor Jake Short is 24. Actor Sean Giambrone is 22. Actor Jared Gilmore is 21.