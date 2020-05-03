Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 3

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage shared finances without getting into an argument. Disagreements would slow the action. Stay patient, even if your partner loses their cool. Prioritize taking care of business.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for shared gain. Reality could clash with fantasies. Abandon assumptions and do what needs to be done. Clean up messes. Worry about credit later.

Thought for Today: "Each day, and the living of it, has to be a conscious creation in which discipline and order are relieved with some play and pure foolishness." — May Sarton, American poet (born this date in 1912, died in 1995).

Notable birthdays: Actor Alex Cord is 87. Singer Frankie Valli is 86. Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is 78. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 77. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 71. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 70. Singer Christopher Cross is 69. Country musician Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 63. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 61. Former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is 59. Country singer Shane Minor is 52. Actress Amy Ryan is 52. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 50. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 49. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 49. Country-rock musician John Neff is 49. Country singer Brad Martin is 47. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 45. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: "Today") is 45. Actress Christina Hendricks is 45. Actor Dule Hill is 45. Country singer Eric Church is 43. Actress Tanya Wright is 42. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 36. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 33. Actress Jill Berard is 30. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison is 25. Rapper Desiigner is 23.

