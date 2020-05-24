Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 24

Today's Birthday (05/24/20). Shared ventures expand this year. Adapt your explorations for shifting conditions. Provide mutual support for your partner this summer, before new assignments and income engage. Switch directions with joint accounts. Introspection leads to personal insight this winter, inspiring flowering romance and partnership. Collaborate and grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Household issues require attention. Communication untangles a disagreement. Contribute to a miracle. Clean a mess or make repairs. Home improvement projects flourish.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Get the word out about what you're up to. invite participation, share resources and make valuable connections. Learn what you need to know.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication, networking and planning lay the practical infrastructure for income growth. Collect testimonials of your work and share. Let people know what you can provide.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially powerful. Focus on practical priorities to advance a personal project. Imagine perfection. Pamper yourself to soothe sensitivities and reduce stress. You've got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish old projects to clear space for what you're imagining. File, sort and organize. Contemplate desired results and lay the groundwork. Meditate for clarity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends are a big help. Connect to advance shared goals. Let others know what's needed. Provide what you can. Share resources and support community collaboration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're attracting attention. Someone influential notices your good work. Maintain velocity and smile for the camera. Prioritize practical matters. Rely on personal connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your territory. Explore perspectives and views. Adapt to challenging circumstances with innovative ideas and new techniques. Make long-distance connections online. Learn new tricks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Review financial facts and data. Stick with basic truths. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. A partner can get through where you can't. Choose privacy over publicity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Listen closely to your partner's view. Communication opens new avenues. Do more research before launching your project. Make quiet inroads. Share dreams and possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't overdo things. Demand for your work rises. Maintain regular exercise, health and fitness routines despite everything else. Nurture your physical energy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Family comes first. Maintain patience and an open mind. Communication allows you to process changes. Care for children, elders and pets. Discover unexpected beauty.
Thought for Today: "Responsibility educates." — Wendell Phillips, American abolitionist (1811-1884).
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 94. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 83. Comedian Tommy Chong is 82. Singer Bob Dylan is 79. Actor Gary Burghoff is 77. Singer Patti LaBelle is 76. Actress Priscilla Presley is 75. Country singer Mike Reid is 73. Actor Jim Broadbent is 71. Actor Alfred Molina is 67. Singer Rosanne Cash is 65. Actor Cliff Parisi is 60. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 60. Rock musician Jimmy Ashhurst (Buckcherry) is 57. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 57. Actor John C. Reilly is 55. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 53. Actor Eric Close is 53. Actor Carl Payne is 51. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 51. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 47. Actor Dash Mihok is 46. Actor Bryan Greenburg is 42. Actor Owen Benjamin is 40. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 40. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 39. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 38. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 34. Country singer Billy Gilman is 32. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 31. Actress Brianne Howey is 31. Actor Cayden Boyd is 26.
