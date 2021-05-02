Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 2

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize healthy routines. Focus to refine your physical technique. Let a change occur naturally. Put love into your work. Get expert coaching to advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic persuasion really works for you now. Use your charms and artistry. Make sweet promises, poems and invitations. Old dreams seem newly possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Discuss long-term household changes you’d love. Imagination and creativity reveal unexpected solutions. Give in to spontaneous domestic improvements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share, invite and motivate others. Express passion and commitment. Brilliant ideas abound. Write your story. Edit for simplicity and inspiration. Polish and refine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Draw upon hidden resources. Make powerful requests to the right people. Take advantage of lucky and lucrative opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A door opens toward a personal dream. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re building for the future. What seemed impossible now appears doable.