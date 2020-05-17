Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 17

Today's Birthday (05/17/20). Discover valuable skills, resources and tricks this year. Focus on professional growth. Adapt a shared venture to changing summer circumstances, expanding communication and connection. Find income in a completely different direction, motivating a shared winter effort that fills your collective coffers. Profit through what you're learning.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're getting stronger. Make plans for long-term gain. Apply dedicated energy to personal projects, and they flourish. You can find what you need. Follow rules.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- It's emotion versus reason. Find ways to do what you love. Make plans to adapt to new circumstances. Creative projects satisfy. Rest and imagine possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Share what you're learning. Teamwork wins. Your friends are there for you. Profit from connection, collaboration and communication. Play your part in a larger game.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Career opportunities are available. Beneficial developments open new doors. Polish your presentation and prepare for inspection. Dress for success. You've got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand boundaries. Explore new cultures, flavors and ideas. Take advantage of a lucky break. Do the homework for best results. You're learning valuable tricks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover hidden resources. Tally up what you've got, and revise budgets to cover what's needed. Together you can generate positive cash flow. Focus on basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your partner has great ideas. Dedication and focused action grows a creative project to new heights. Do the work that nobody sees. Support each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on your physical moves. Practice makes perfect. Set big goals and keep your promises. Get coaching from someone you respect. Polish your work.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and find fun ways to ease tension and stress. Games, hobbies and sports are entertaining. Creative projects flourish with attention. Connect with people you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Decisions made now can have long-lasting consequences. Learn new arts or practice old ones. Get family involved. Create something delicious.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Research, edit and analyze data. Disciplined efforts pay off. Plan and outline what you want to say. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Lay profitable plans. Build the infrastructure to support your lucrative idea. Look for new opportunities and create structures to take advantage. Invest in success.
Thought for Today: "If an article is attractive, or useful, or inexpensive, they'll stop making it tomorrow; if it's all three, they stopped making it yesterday." — Mignon McLaughlin, American journalist (1913-1983).
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Gerety is 80. Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 71. Singer-musician George Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 64. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 61. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: "American Idol") is 60. Singer Enya is 59. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 58. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 57. Actor David Eigenberg is 56. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 55. Actress Paige Turco is 55. Rhythm-and-blues musician O'Dell (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Hill Harper is 54. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 51. Singer Jordan Knight is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 50. Actress Sasha Alexander is 47. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme is 47. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is 46. Actress Rochelle Aytes is 44. Singer Kandi Burruss is 44. Actress Kat Foster is 42. Actress Ayda Field is 41. Actress Ginger Gonzaga is 37. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry is 34. Actress Nikki Reed is 32. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: "American Idol") is 30. Actress Leven Rambin is 30. Actress Samantha Browne-Walters is 29. Actor Justin Martin is 26.
