Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 1

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Romantic mix-ups could confuse a situation. Old assumptions can get challenged. Reserve judgment and wait for developments. Keep your patience, love and humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Domestic conditions could seem chaotic. Misunderstandings come easily; forgive and forget. Ignore gossip or rumors. Focus on what's best for family. Relax and rest.

Thought for Today: "The only sense that is common in the long run, is the sense of change — and we all instinctively avoid it." — E.B. White, American writer (1899-1985).

Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 94. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 93. Rock singer Mike D'Abo (Manfred Mann) is 76. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 76. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 76. Actor Dirk Benedict is 75. Actor-director Ron Howard is 66. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 66. Actress Catherine Bach is 65. Actor Tim Daly is 64. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 63. Rock musician Bill Leen is 58. Actor Bryan Batt is 57. Actor Maurice Bernard is 57. Actor Russell Wong is 57. Actor Chris Eigeman is 55. Actor John David Cullum is 54. Actor George Eads is 53. Actor Javier Bardem is 51. Actor Jack Davenport is 47. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 47. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 46. Singer Tate Stevens is 45. Actor Jensen Ackles is 42. TV host Donovan Patton is 42. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 39. Actor Joe Tippett is 38. Actress Lupita Nyong'o is 37. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sammie is 33. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 26.

