Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 28

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. Write your views. This two-week Full Moon phase favors communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A financial turning point arises. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over two weeks, with the Libra Full Moon. Harvest an unexpected windfall.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.