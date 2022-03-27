Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 27

Today’s Birthday (03/27/22). Grow with social networks this year. Connect, collaborate and coordinate. An especially profitable springtime lets you contribute to growing shared accounts this summer. Joint investments pay off nicely next autumn, which comes in handy with a winter financial puzzle. Teamwork is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re exceptionally clever with words over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Creative ideas abound. Your muses harmonize to inspire you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — For the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries, finish old business. Review, revise, and update future plans. Listen to intuition. Invent new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Team communication flourishes, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Friends are a constant source of inspiration. Together, you can accomplish miracles. Savor creative collaboration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover professional opportunities in your social networks, with Mercury in Aries. Prepare for a test over the next three weeks. Talk about what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen long-distance connections. Travel beckons over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Take your writing, research and studies to the next level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to organize and discuss shared finances, with Mercury in Aries. Strengthen your position. Grow and develop assets, resources and valuable connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication flowers between partners, with Mercury in Aries. Compromise and negotiate. Remind people what you appreciate about them. Romance sparks easily for three weeks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice at home. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Discover efficiencies and best practices. You’re growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Express your affection and deepest feelings. Put your love into words. Romantic communication flowers over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Bring home the bacon. Take on domestic renovation projects over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Clean house.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn voraciously, with Mercury in Aries. You’re especially creative. Words flow with ease. Write, record, express and report. Create beautiful images, sounds and movement.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the possibilities. With Mercury in Aries, communication gets especially lucrative. Develop profitable projects. Collaborate with respected allies. Network, socialize and schmooze.

Notable birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 83. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 72. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 58. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion is 51. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 47. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0