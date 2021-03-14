Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 14

Today’s Birthday (03/14/21). Make creative dreams come true this year. Steady planning, coordination, routines and practices build for success. Make a career switch this spring, before summertime renovations beautify your surroundings. Shift creative communications next winter, leading to a career blastoff. Stay true to your higher angels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Invent your own fun. Indulge your passions, obsessions and fascinations. It doesn’t need to get expensive. You’re growing stronger. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Emotion could beat reason. Nurture sensitivities with peaceful privacy. Nature and beloved creatures inspire your creative spirit. Imagine and dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Tap into your community. Strengthen networks with participation. Invite others to play. Pull together for common cause.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Career matters have your attention. Resolve any lingering doubt through research. Don’t fund a fantasy. Make choices and determinations. Figure out the details.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your research. Study the options and determine which way to go. Do the homework to make a strong case. Outline statements, presentations and reports.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared accounts and initiatives. Contribute your energies to reduce debt and build wealth together. Simplify and clarify priorities. Collaborate for common gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load with shared commitments. Collaboration sparks in conversation. Romantic possibilities merit investigation. Listen to another’s view. Support each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health, work and energy. Restore it with good food and rest. Recharge and grow stronger with regular physical practices. Pamper yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Beauty inspires your spirit. Find and follow a passionate connection. Kindle some sweet romance. Have fun with the ones you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects satisfy. Beautify your space. Clean and clear clutter. Make an upgrade to support family systems. Celebrate results with something delicious.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write, research and edit. Analyze the basic structure. Get creative with format and details. Put together presentations, reports or statements. Express your view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Tap a favorable market. Spend less than you bring in. Generate positive cash flow through reliable excellent results.
Notable birthdays: Former astronaut Frank Borman is 93. Actor Michael Caine is 88. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 82. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 80. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 76. Actor Steve Kanaly is 75. Comedian Billy Crystal is 73. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 70. Country singer Jann Browne is 67. Actor Adrian Zmed is 67. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 63. Actor Laila Robins is 62. Actor Tamara Tunie is 62. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 61. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 56. Actor Elise Neal is 55. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 55. Actor Megan Follows is 53. Rock musician Michael Bland is 52. Country singer Kristian Bush is 51. Rock musician Derrick is 49. Actor Betsy Brandt is 48. Actor Grace Park is 47. Actor Daniel Gillies is 45. Actor Corey Stoll is 45. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 42. Actor Chris Klein is 42. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 40. Actor Kate Maberly is 39. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 38. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 37. Actor Jamie Bell is 35. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 35. NBA star Stephen Curry is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 24. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 19.