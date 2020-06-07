Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 7

Today’s Birthday (06/07/20). Profit through collaboration this year. Consistent efforts win educational milestones. Shift partnership strategies for a powerful profit surge. Revise shared financial plans this summer, before a personal epiphany reveals true priorities and a romantic collaboration flourishes. Listen to your heart and loved ones.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on professional priorities. Reassess your assets. Find clever ways to conserve resources. Postpone important decisions or conversations. Consider how to reach future objectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — An investigation engages you. Research and study. Make plans for future travel and investigation. Public obligations might interfere with your private time. Stay flexible.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared financial gain. Avoid automatic reactions, especially when discussing finances. Take breaks when necessary. Plant seeds and nurture them with love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together to realize a long-term goal, step by step. Talk is cheap. Focus energies on fulfilling promises already made. Coordinate and initiate action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work takes precedence. Physical action gets results. Don’t just spin your wheels with idle talk. Get moving for the prize you want. Balance exertion with relaxation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Explore your favorite games, activities and crafts. Anticipate some resistance at home; communication breakdowns could mislead. Patiently clarify. Prioritize love, contribution and creativity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts flourish. Cooking, baking and decoration projects provide satisfying results. Make an improvement to your home and garden that nurtures your family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Double-check data before presenting. Edit and revise communications before submitting. Consider a challenge, puzzle or conundrum. Solve for an enticing prize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Sweat equity counts for a lot. Actions go further than words today. Focus on lucrative objectives and ignore distractions. Energize productivity with a motivating prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take decisive action to realize a personal dream. Don’t get stuck in empty words. Go for what you want. Consider your true priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Tie up loose ends and take a break. Avoid controversy or fuss. Savor peace and quiet. Review where you’ve been and consider what’s ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Carry your share. Take the actions that your team is counting on, one step at a time. Avoid distractions, gossip or chatter. Make your move.
Thought for Today: "Two men look out through the same bars: One sees the mud and one the stars." — Frederick Langbridge, English clergyman and author (1849-1922.)
Notable birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 92. Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner is 91. Actress Virginia McKenna is 89. Singer Tom Jones is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup is 80. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 77. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 74. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 72. Actress Anne Twomey is 69. Actor Liam Neeson is 68. Actress Colleen Camp is 67. Author Louise Erdrich is 66. Actor William Forsythe is 65. Record producer L.A. Reid is 64. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 63. Vice President Mike Pence is 61. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 57. Rapper Ecstasy (Whodini) is 56. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 54. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 53. Actress Helen Baxendale is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 48. TV personality Bear Grylls is 46. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 44. Actress Adrienne Frantz is 42. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 42. Actress Anna Torv is 41. Actress Larisa Oleynik is 39. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 39. Actor Michael Cera is 32. Actress Shelley Buckner is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 30. Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski is 29. Rapper Fetty Wap is 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!