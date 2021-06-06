Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 6

Today’s Birthday (06/06/21). This is your year for bold exploration. Disciplined, consistent investigation and research win. You have a personal advantage this summer, before a restful, thoughtful autumn phase. Partnership and romance blossom this winter, inspiring creative muses, visions and plans next spring. Studies and educational pursuits prove fruitful.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You see lucrative potential everywhere. Pursue profitable opportunities. Friends can provide a boost. Unexpected doors could open. Prepare to jump when the timing is right.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check course, and then full speed ahead. Confidence fills your sails. You’re making a good impression. Connect your work with love, passion and enthusiasm.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Complete old projects to make way for new. Revise plans for new circumstances. Consider from a higher perspective.