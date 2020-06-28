Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (06/28/20). Deepen an important partnership this year. Carefully monitor budgets and coordinate efforts for shared profits. Personal discovery this summer leads to a powerful collaborative phase. Review changes and revise plans this winter for an energizing boost in physical health, fitness and vitality. Strengthen loving connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay focused. Misunderstandings spark easily. Keep your promises, especially with your partner. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spots. Allow extra leeway.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid hidden dangers. A barrier blocks the path. Keep practicing. You can see what wasn’t working. Bring in common sense and practical experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t try to force anything. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar. Move in the direction of least resistance. Strengthen supports.