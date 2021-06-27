Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 27

Today’s Birthday (06/27/21). Shared profits abound this year. Disciplined, consistent collaboration pays off. A peaceful summer inspires new directions with friends and groups this autumn. Your physical work and health get energized next winter, motivating springtime community contribution and accomplishments. Coordinate for an abundant harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support a team effort. Adapt around unexpected conditions. Reinforce basic structures. Coordinate for maximum efficiency and ease. Find solutions in conversation. Share resources.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Don’t react automatically to unscheduled interruptions. A puzzle confronts. Patience pays. Disciplined efforts keep your sponsors, bosses, clients and fans satisfied.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get what your exploration requires. Communication is your superpower. Make a long-distance connection. Study a secret system. Dig deeper into a mystery.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize to grow shared financial ventures and accounts. Discipline and coordination earn a bonus prize. Trim vampire expenses like unused subscriptions. Simplify by reducing waste.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You and your partner can talk your way around an unexpected obstacle. Adapt to changes higher up. Provide emotional support. Rely on each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust physical routines and practices around unexpected changes. Distractions abound. Follow through to keep or adjust agreements. Prioritize health and wellness. Work carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt fun plans to a shifting schedule. Stay flexible to ride the wave. Someone attractive inspires you into action. Kindle romance when conditions invite.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs. Strengthen basic systems, especially regarding plumbing. Family communication illuminates what’s necessary. Contribute to provide solutions and emotional support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply intellect to resolve a puzzle. New ideas don’t always work. Reinforce foundational elements. Consult an experienced friend. Look at things from another angle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow, despite an unexpected twist. Adapt gracefully. It’s not a good time to gamble or spend impulsively. Stick to basics. Persevere.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline and confidence help you navigate a personal challenge. Admit the impracticalities and craft backup plans. Communication provides options, resources and solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Rest and consider strategies and plans. Focus on existing promises. Avoid travel or expense. Keep things simple. Connect with nature. Savor private rituals.
Notable birthdays: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 83. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 79. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 72. Actor Julia Duffy is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Actor Brian Drillinger is 61. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 55. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 53. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 52. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 52. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 51. TV personality Jo Frost is 51. Actor Yancey Arias is 50. Actor Christian Kane is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 45.