Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 14

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Provocation abounds. Lead by example. Provide clear, simple messages. Avoid automatic reactions and regrettable outbursts. Cool down before responding. Tightly edit and reduce.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone important financial conversations for better conditions, as misunderstandings spark easily. Keep a respectful tone as you investigate. Focus to maintain positive cash flow.

Thought for Today: "It is the flag just as much of the man who was naturalized yesterday as of the men whose people have been here many generations." — Henry Cabot Lodge, U.S. senator and historian (1850-1924).

Notable birthdays: Actress Marla Gibbs is 89. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 81. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 77. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 75. President Donald Trump is 74. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 74. Rock musician Barry Melton is 73. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 71. Actor Eddie Mekka is 68. Actor Will Patton is 66. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 62. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 61. Singer Boy George is 59. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 57. Actress Traylor Howard is 54. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 52. Actor Faizon Love is 52. Actor Stephen Wallem is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 51. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 43. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 42. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 38. Actor Torrance Coombs is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez is 37. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 32. Actress Lucy Hale is 31. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 29. Country singer Joel Crouse is 28. Actor Daryl Sabara is 28.

